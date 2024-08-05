Pune University's 10-Acre Convention Centre Proposal Faces Opposition: 'Focus On Essential Needs Instead'

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) officials and the vice-chancellor have proposed establishing a convention centre on 10 acres of university land. The centre is planned to include a five-star guest house and a vintage car museum. However, this proposed project faces opposition from senate members, council members, and students who argue that the university should prioritise essential needs such as hostels, labs, and instruments instead. They contend that the project would not only compromise students' futures but also harm the green cover and ecosystem of the university, as trees would be felled for the development. Students and concerned individuals have voiced their concerns, urging the university to focus on genuine educational priorities and community well-being.

Sagar Vaidya, a member of the SPPU management council, stated, “I completely oppose this proposal. The initial plan was to open a 70 sqft lab for students, funded by industrialist Adar Poonawalla. We agreed to that project because it involved constructing a lab that would provide students with exposure and practical knowledge through internships. However, now they propose building a convention centre, which will not benefit students at all. Students from rural areas face difficulties in the city due to limited hostel facilities, so that should be the priority. It raises doubts about the vice-chancellor's intentions.”

Dr Harsh Gaikwad, a senate member, remarked, “I have been at the university since 1998, and tree felling incidents have increased since 2004. The proposed project area spans from behind the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue to the old Aniket Canteen, covering around 10 acres, which will require cutting down trees. We are opposing this move and have written a letter to the VC and the Pune Green Tribunal. We will protest if this project is approved.”

AAP leader Vijay Kumbhar criticised the plan as a "blatant disregard for students and the community." He stated, "SPPU prioritises a luxury convention centre, including a five-star guest house and a vintage car museum, over essential student needs like hostels and labs. Fast-tracking this project, which involves tree felling and unclear ownership, raises serious concerns. Previously, SPPU tried to charge visitors hefty fees for campus walks but backed down after public outcry. This mismanagement reflects a blatant disregard for students and the community. The university must refocus on genuine educational priorities and community well-being."

Mayur Jawade, a student in SPPU's Hindi department, said, “We don’t need a convention centre; we need more hostels, canteens, messes, and labs. The second floor of Hostel G5 is leaking, causing problems during the monsoon season. Despite spending around ₹5 crore on that floor last year, the problem persists. The renovation was completed a year later, and the current condition is unacceptable.”

Another student, Samadhan Dupargude, added, “We need more hostels and better sanitation facilities. The university is known for its green cover, which will be depleted if the project is approved. The administration's focus should be on improving infrastructure and labs, not on building a museum.”

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi said, “People are adding unnecessary details; the project is still under discussion.” When further questioned, he declined to comment on the matter.