 Pune: Five Drown In Separate Incidents In District Over The Weekend
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Five Drown In Separate Incidents In District Over The Weekend

Pune: Five Drown In Separate Incidents In District Over The Weekend

After a few hours of intensive efforts, the Shivdurg Mitra Rescue team successfully located the lifeless bodies of Vivek Chhetri and Karan Kunwar around 5 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

In a tragic incident, two young men lost their lives in Tata Dam located in the Lonavala area on Sunday afternoon. The Shivdurg Mitra rescue team managed to recover their bodies in the evening.

Read Also
Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Pimpri Chinchwad Following LPG Cylinder Explosion, None Injured;...
article-image

Swimming adventure turned fatal

The two deceased have been identified as Vivek Chhetri, aged 21, and Karan Kunwar, aged 20, both residents of a nearby village. Chhetri and Kunwar had ventured to Tata Dam in Lonavala for an afternoon swim. Their friend, Paresh Bhool, aged 18 and also from the same village, alerted the police about the drowning incident around 2 pm.

Responding swiftly, a team led by Police Inspector Sitaram Dubal from Lonavla City Police Station rushed to the scene. Additionally, members of the Shivdurg Mitra Rescue organisation, including Ajay Shelar, Mahesh Mhasane, Sagar Kumbhar, Manohar Dhakal, Rajendra Kadu, Pranay Ambure, Anil Andre, Chandrakant Bomble, joined the search operation.

After a few hours of intensive efforts, the Shivdurg Mitra Rescue team successfully located the lifeless bodies of Vivek Chhetri and Karan Kunwar around 5 pm.

Read Also
Pune: Which Education Group's Director's Driver Assisted Drug Smuggler Lalit Patil's Escape from...
article-image

3 drown in Bhima River

Meanwhile in a separate incident, three teenage boys lost their lives. These boys, hailing from related families of migrant workers originally from Uttar Pradesh, were employed at a jaggery manufacturing unit in Daund taluka's Hatwalan village. The tragic incident occurred around 1.30pm on Saturday while they were swimming in the Bhima River.

The young victims have been identified as Vishal Dileram Singh (16), Amit Rameshwar Ram (16), and Nikhil Nareshkumar Singh (15), all natives of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Hemant Shedge, in charge of the Yavat police station, reported that it seems, prima facie, that a group of five to six youths had ventured into the Bhima River for a swim on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the unfortunate drowning of these three boys.

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Four-Year-Old Tragically Drowns During Ganesh Visarjan In Moshi
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Access Road To Wagholi's IVY Estate Strewn With Nails A Day After Repairs

Watch Video: Access Road To Wagholi's IVY Estate Strewn With Nails A Day After Repairs

Pune: PMPML To Bolster Services With 300 Additional CNG Buses

Pune: PMPML To Bolster Services With 300 Additional CNG Buses

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 4 Transformers Installed To Address Electricity Issues in Rupeenagar

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 4 Transformers Installed To Address Electricity Issues in Rupeenagar

Pune: Sahakarnagar School Closed Amid Allegations Of Sexual Abuse Of Students

Pune: Sahakarnagar School Closed Amid Allegations Of Sexual Abuse Of Students

Pune Navratri Festival's 29th Edition Promises Ten Days Of Cultural Extravaganza

Pune Navratri Festival's 29th Edition Promises Ten Days Of Cultural Extravaganza