Pune: Five Drown In Separate Incidents In District Over The Weekend

In a tragic incident, two young men lost their lives in Tata Dam located in the Lonavala area on Sunday afternoon. The Shivdurg Mitra rescue team managed to recover their bodies in the evening.



Swimming adventure turned fatal

The two deceased have been identified as Vivek Chhetri, aged 21, and Karan Kunwar, aged 20, both residents of a nearby village. Chhetri and Kunwar had ventured to Tata Dam in Lonavala for an afternoon swim. Their friend, Paresh Bhool, aged 18 and also from the same village, alerted the police about the drowning incident around 2 pm.



Responding swiftly, a team led by Police Inspector Sitaram Dubal from Lonavla City Police Station rushed to the scene. Additionally, members of the Shivdurg Mitra Rescue organisation, including Ajay Shelar, Mahesh Mhasane, Sagar Kumbhar, Manohar Dhakal, Rajendra Kadu, Pranay Ambure, Anil Andre, Chandrakant Bomble, joined the search operation.



After a few hours of intensive efforts, the Shivdurg Mitra Rescue team successfully located the lifeless bodies of Vivek Chhetri and Karan Kunwar around 5 pm.

3 drown in Bhima River

Meanwhile in a separate incident, three teenage boys lost their lives. These boys, hailing from related families of migrant workers originally from Uttar Pradesh, were employed at a jaggery manufacturing unit in Daund taluka's Hatwalan village. The tragic incident occurred around 1.30pm on Saturday while they were swimming in the Bhima River.

The young victims have been identified as Vishal Dileram Singh (16), Amit Rameshwar Ram (16), and Nikhil Nareshkumar Singh (15), all natives of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Hemant Shedge, in charge of the Yavat police station, reported that it seems, prima facie, that a group of five to six youths had ventured into the Bhima River for a swim on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the unfortunate drowning of these three boys.

