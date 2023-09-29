Pimpri-Chinchwad: Four-Year-Old Tragically Drowns During Ganesh Visarjan In Moshi |

Pune: Amid the vibrant and spirited celebration of Ganesh Visarjan in Maharashtra, a heart-wrenching incident occurred in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi, casting a shadow of grief over the occasion.

Tragedy struck the Patil family when their four-year-old son, Arnav Ashish Patil, met with a fatal accident during the Ganpati immersion.

Arnav, along with his parents, had joyfully participated in the immersion program. While standing on a rock beside the water, he fell into the tank unnoticed. His frantic parents began searching for him, but after some time, the lid of the tank was reluctantly opened, revealing Arnav's lifeless form. Despite swift efforts to rush him to the hospital, it was too late, and he was pronounced dead.

The Patil family now bears the heavy burden of grief and loss. The incident has left Arnav's mother devastated, as they had celebrated the festivities with great enthusiasm, and a moment of happiness is now forever tinged with sorrow.

