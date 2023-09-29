Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mourning Family Assaulted For Objecting To DJ Music During Ganpati Visarjan Procession

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mourning Family Assaulted For Objecting To DJ Music During Visarjan Procession | Representative pic

In a shocking incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a bereaved family was allegedly assaulted by a group of men after they objected to playing DJ music during a Ganpati Visarjan procession, according to the police.

The incident occurred on Monday when an immersion procession organised by a local mandal was passing through the Shindewadi neighbourhood in the Somatne Phata area. A local resident, Sunil Shinde, along with his family, had recently lost their 16-year-old son and was in mourning. They requested the procession to stop the deafening DJ music. Apparently angered by this request, some people in the procession attacked the Shinde family, brutally assaulting them with fists, kicks, sticks, and rods before fleeing the scene.

At least three members of the Shinde family and two others sustained head injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The following day, Sunil Shinde filed a complaint with the Talegaon-Dabhade Police Station, which initiated an investigation.

"We have booked and arrested 21 persons in connection with the violence and are investigating further in the matter," said a police official.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting, violence, illegal assembly, conspiracy, attempt to harm, and the Arms Act.

