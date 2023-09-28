 Pune: Visarjan for Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, And Kesri Wada Conclude; Dagdusheth Joins In Evening
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Visarjan for Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, And Kesri Wada Conclude; Dagdusheth Joins In Evening

Pune: Visarjan for Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, And Kesri Wada Conclude; Dagdusheth Joins In Evening

Traditionally, the grand immersion procession of the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati took place at night.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Visarjan for Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, And Kesri Wada Conclude; Dagdusheth Joins In Evening |

The procession of the five Manache Ganpati idols reached its culmination as the Kesari Wada Mandal idol was immersed at Panchaleshwar Ghat at 6:58 PM, marking the end of the revered procession. Earlier in the day, Guruji Talim Ganpati Mandal had immersed their idol at 5:40 PM, and Tulshibag Ganpati Mandal followed suit at 6:32 PM, all at Panchaleshwar Ghat, as per information provided by the Pune Police.

Read Also
Pune: Ensure Timely Conclusion Of Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Urges Guardian Minister Patil
article-image

Shri Kasba Ganpati Mandal Trust was 1st to idol immersion

Among the five Manache Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganesh Mandal had completed their idol immersion at 5:10 PM. This year, the order of immersion followed Shri Kasba Ganpati Mandal Trust, which was the first among the five Manache Ganpati idols to complete their immersion.

Traditionally, the grand immersion procession of the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati took place at night. However, this year marked a significant change in timing, as the procession commenced after 4 PM. This adjustment was made to ensure a more timely conclusion to the procession, addressing recent delays that had inconvenienced devotees eagerly awaiting darshan of the revered deity.

Read Also
Pune: Will Ganesh Visarjan Procession Finish Earlier This Year? Here’s What The Cops Have To Say
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: With Dhol Tasha Beats, Pune Bids Adieu To Bappa

PHOTOS: With Dhol Tasha Beats, Pune Bids Adieu To Bappa

PHOTOS: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Waterlogging In Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj

PHOTOS: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Waterlogging In Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj

Pune: Visarjan for Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, And Kesri Wada...

Pune: Visarjan for Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, And Kesri Wada...

VIDEOS: Pune Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil Joins Procession...

VIDEOS: Pune Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil Joins Procession...

Pune Traffic Update: Click Here To Know 17 Closed Roads, Alternate Routes, Diversion Points, And...

Pune Traffic Update: Click Here To Know 17 Closed Roads, Alternate Routes, Diversion Points, And...