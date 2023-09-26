Pune: Will Ganesh Visarjan Procession Finish Earlier This Year? Here’s What The Cops Have To Say

Pune is abuzz with preparations for the grand finale of the 10-day Ganesh festival—the Ganesh Visarjan (idol immersion) ceremony. This year, the Pune Police are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety of the expected multitude of devotees.

Last year, the ceremonious Ganesh immersion, a highlight of the festival, set a record by completing in 29 hours. This duration was the longest since 2014, and it saw massive crowds thronging the streets to bid farewell to the beloved elephant god, especially poignant after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Will Ganesh Visarjan Procession Finish Earlier This Year?

Traditionally, all five "Manache Ganpati" idols—Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Tulshibaug, Guruji Talim, and Kesariwada—should conclude their immersion by 6 pm. However, last year, they wrapped up the ceremony by 9:10 pm, causing a delay that rippled through the rest of the procession.

For this year's festivities, Pune has registered nearly 3,865 Ganesha pandals and 615,247 household idols. Typically, the city's procession extends for over 18 hours. However, the exceptional 29-hour immersion in 2022 has prompted authorities to strategise for a more efficient schedule this time.

During the press conference, the Pune Police shared their expectations. While the iconic Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganapati is expected to depart as scheduled, the immersion procession is predicted to be shorter than the previous year. Other Ganapati mandals will be allowed to join the procession after careful monitoring, ensuring smoother scheduling.

