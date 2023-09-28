 Pune: Ensure Timely Conclusion Of Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Urges Guardian Minister Patil
Pune: Ensure Timely Conclusion Of Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Urges Guardian Minister Patil

Pune: Ensure Timely Conclusion Of Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Urges Guardian Minister Patil



FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Pune: Ensure Timely Conclusion Of Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Urges Guardian Minister Patil

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday urged Ganpati mandals to cooperate with authorities and expedite the immersion procession.

"The ten-day Ganesh festival was peaceful, and the immersion procession should follow suit. I appeal to Ganesh mandals to complete the immersion procession promptly," he stated.

Traditionally, the immersion procession in the city spans over 20 hours. However, in 2022, it took a record 29 hours to complete, marking the longest duration since 2014, with large crowds gathering on the streets after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

During a recent press conference, the police announced their plans to ensure that this year's immersion procession concludes earlier than the previous year.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Patil shared that he travelled by bike from Vanaz to PCMC to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.

