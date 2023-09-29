 Pune: PMC Plans Cleanliness Drive at 116 Sites On October 1 - View Complete List Here
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Plans Cleanliness Drive at 116 Sites On October 1 - View Complete List Here

Pune: PMC Plans Cleanliness Drive at 116 Sites On October 1 - View Complete List Here

A similar cleanliness drive is being organised in the neighbouring city of Pimpri-Chinchwad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Cleanliness Drive Planned At 116 Sites On October 1 - View Complete List Here |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has organised a large-scale cleanliness drive scheduled for Sunday, October 1, at 117 locations throughout the city.

The PMC, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, wrote, "Let's take out 1 hour for a clean future! On 1st Oct, let's participate in #SwachhataHiSeva campaign and contribute towards making Pune a clean city!"

This initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal during his Mann Ki Baat episode. He called on all citizens to collectively participate in "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata" at 10am on October 1, as a "swachhanjali" to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Read Also
Pune: I Aim To Raise Alopecia Awareness In India, Says Ketaki Jani
article-image

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs later released a statement, indicating that the mega cleanliness drive encourages citizens from all backgrounds to engage in actual cleaning activities in public spaces such as markets, railway tracks, water bodies, tourist destinations, and religious sites.

The statement also mentioned that this extensive cleanliness drive is part of the "Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva-2023" campaign, observed from September 15 to October 2.

Additionally, a similar cleanliness drive is being organised in the neighbouring city of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Read Also
VIDEOS: Pune Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil Joins Procession...
article-image

Check out the list of 116 sites:

Read Also
Pune: Visarjan for Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, And Kesri Wada...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Farmers Could Spark A Revolution Like Bhagat Singh, Says KC Tyagi

Pune: Farmers Could Spark A Revolution Like Bhagat Singh, Says KC Tyagi

Pune: Inmates From Yerawada Jail Win First Prize In Inter-Prison Chess Competition

Pune: Inmates From Yerawada Jail Win First Prize In Inter-Prison Chess Competition

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Four-Year-Old Tragically Drowns During Ganesh Visarjan In Moshi

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Four-Year-Old Tragically Drowns During Ganesh Visarjan In Moshi

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Mandates CCTV Cameras And Intercoms For All Builders

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Mandates CCTV Cameras And Intercoms For All Builders

WATCH VIDEOS: Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Groups During Ganpati Visarjan in Pune

WATCH VIDEOS: Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Groups During Ganpati Visarjan in Pune