Pune: I Aim To Raise Alopecia Awareness In India, Says Ketaki Jani |

Pune: Beauty cannot be defined by specific features, as every woman is beautiful with or without hair. This is exemplified by Ketaki Jani, a Pune resident, who is challenging societal stereotypes. As September is celebrated as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month, Ketaki, who developed this rare disease in her 40s when her hair began to shed suddenly, is now raising awareness about it.

Ketaki has been working at Balbharati for many years. After she started losing her hair, she faced numerous challenges. However, she overcame them and began participating in beauty pageants. In 2018, she took part in Mrs Universe, where she was honoured with the title of Mrs Universe Confident for her bold decision to become a model despite her baldness. She chose this platform to raise awareness about Alopecia and the suffering experienced by many women and people with this condition.

Ketaki stated, "In September, we celebrate Alopecia Areata Awareness Month worldwide. However, many people in India are unaware of this. Just as iconic landmarks like Niagara Falls are illuminated in blue to symbolise Alopecia Awareness Month, such awareness campaigns should also extend to India. Currently, most people in India are unaware of this. I want to increase awareness about it in India."

Despite the obstacles she faced in life, from depression to societal pressure and taunts, Ketaki became an inspiration for other women dealing with Alopecia. She shared, "My hair loss began in 2010, and I was in depression until 2014-15. Even my close friends did not accept me. I would arrive at the office early and leave after everyone else had gone, fearing scrutiny. I was even afraid of bright lights. However, the day I decided to stand up for myself marked a turning point and fueled my motivation."

Ketaki further explained, "Whenever someone is unaware of my condition, I openly discuss it and urge people not to treat individuals with Alopecia differently."

To embrace her uniqueness, Ketaki decided to adorn her head with a tattoo. She reflected, "When I had hair, I wanted an extraordinary tattoo on some part of my body. However, after losing my hair and rediscovering myself in the mirror, I realised I had a uniquely beautiful canvas. Why not use it for a tattoo?"

What is Alopecia Areata?

Alopecia Areata is a prevalent autoimmune disorder characterised by unpredictable hair loss. The term "alopecia" is derived from Latin, meaning baldness, while "areata" describes the typical patchy pattern of hair loss associated with this condition. It can impact individuals of all ages, genders, and racial backgrounds, although it predominantly manifests before the age of 30.

