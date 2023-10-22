Pune: Traffic Relief Plan On Nagar And Solapur Roads With Metro Integration In Spotlight |

It appears that relief from traffic congestion on Nagar and Solapur roads is on the horizon as the discussion on the flyover and metro on the projects has resumed. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called for a comprehensive feasibility study and detailed project report for crucial road projects, including the Phoenix Mall to Kharadi-Wagholi stretch on Nagar Road, Bhairobanala to Loni Kalbhor on Solapur Road, and the integration of elevated flyovers with provisions for a metro system.

During a recent meeting, Pawar was joined by MLA Sunil Tingre, Chetan Tupe, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar, Municipal Additional Commissioner Ravindra Binwade, Dr. Kunal Khemnar, Vikas Dhakne, and former Pune Municipal Corporation corporators.

The discussions centered on connecting the flyover at Kharadi on Nagar Road through the Mass Rapid Transit System via the Pune Metro. Hardikar presented the detailed proposal for Phase II, which has been reported and sent to the Urban Development Department. Pawar emphasised the need for expeditious action based on this report.

The project report for the Metro from Khadakwasala to Swargate has been submitted, and plans are underway for the Swargate to Loni Kalbhor stretch. This expansion will incorporate integrated roads, flyovers, and metro lines along Solapur Road from Bhairoba Nala to Loni Kalbhor, given the high volume of traffic on this route.

Pawar highlighted the significant population growth in areas like Wagholi and Kharadi, resulting in a substantial increase in traffic. To address these challenges, a comprehensive detailed project report, utilising the latest technology, is essential, particularly from Wagholi to Kharadi and extending to Phoenix Mall.

Hardikar provided updates on metro works, with the entire metro line from Vanaz to Ramwadi set to be completed and operational by December 2023. He noted that improved PMPML bus connectivity to metro stations will encourage a considerable shift of passengers to the metro system.