 Pune: Who Shared The Formula For Making Mephedrone With Lalit Patil? Here's All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Who Shared The Formula For Making Mephedrone With Lalit Patil? Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: Who Shared The Formula For Making Mephedrone With Lalit Patil? Here's All You Need To Know

The police custody of Bhushan Patil and Abhishek Balakawade, initially set to conclude on Friday, has been extended until Sunday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Lalit Patil |

Chemical engineer Arvind Kumar Prakashchandra Lohare shared the formula for producing mephedrone (MD) with Lalit Patil during their time in Yerawada Jail, police officials told the court on Friday. Subsequently, Lalit's brother, Bhushan, initiated the establishment of a mephedrone manufacturing facility in Nashik, the officials added.

Currently, Lohare is incarcerated in Yerawada Jail, awaiting investigation for his role in this illicit operation. Meanwhile, Lalit is in the custody of the Mumbai Police following his apprehension in Chennai on Tuesday night, after escaping from Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital on October 2, where he was reportedly receiving treatment for tuberculosis.

Furthermore, the police custody of Bhushan Patil and Abhishek Balakawade, initially set to conclude on Friday, has been extended until Sunday.

Additionally, two more individuals associated with Lalit have been identified in connection with the drug trafficking case. They are Zeeshan Shaikh and Rohan, also known as Golu Ansari, currently detained in Yerwada and Taloja jails, respectively. Authorities have indicated that they will also undergo an investigation regarding their involvement in this matter.

Read Also
Will Cyclone Tej Have Any Impact On Pune? Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH VIDEOS: Residents Of Wadgaonsheri Seek Relief From IT Company's Noise Pollution

WATCH VIDEOS: Residents Of Wadgaonsheri Seek Relief From IT Company's Noise Pollution

Pune: Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Defrauded Of ₹1 Crore

Pune: Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Defrauded Of ₹1 Crore

Pune: Who Shared The Formula For Making Mephedrone With Lalit Patil? Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: Who Shared The Formula For Making Mephedrone With Lalit Patil? Here's All You Need To Know

Bomb Scare Forces Pune-Delhi Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Mumbai

Bomb Scare Forces Pune-Delhi Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Mumbai

'SC's Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Has Brought A Rift In The LGBT Community'

'SC's Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Has Brought A Rift In The LGBT Community'