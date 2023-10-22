'Feels Like Smoking 3-4 Cigarettes A Day': NCP MP Supriya Sule On Deteriorating Air Quality In Pune; Demands Swift Action | Twitter

Pune: NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule, who is on a visit to Pune, expressed her concerns over the deteriorating air quality in the city after she arrived there on Sunday morning. Reacting to the very polluted air quality on social media which she termed as a 'serious concern', Sule stated that breathing in Pune feels like smoking 3-4 cigarettes a day.

Sule Expresses Concerns In Social Media Post

In her latest post on social media platform X, Supriya Sule wrote, "Just arrived in Pune from Mumbai, and the air quality is a serious concern. Breathing this polluted air feels like smoking 3-4 cigarettes a day! The health of our citizens, especially children and the elderly, is at risk."

Further demanding swift action on the serious issue, Sule tagged the official X account of CMO Maharashtra and wrote, "We need immediate action from the government and local authorities to combat this issue."

Sule Slams CM Shinde & Maha Govt Over Deteriorating Air Quality In Mumbai

Just a day ago, Supriya Sule raised concern over the declining air quality of Mumbai and the increasing pollution in the city on Saturday. Launching an attack on the Eknath Shinde Government in Maharashtra, Sule said, "The present government is not paying attention to the growing pollution in the state. Mumbai's pollution should be discussed and policymakers should pay attention to it."

Supriya Sule claimed that this government (Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena) is not discussing pollution nor taking any decision. Sule said that it is an 'insensitive and fake government'. They can only break houses, break parties," she added.

Sena UBT's Arvind Sawant Joins Criticism

Former Union Minister and Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant also took a dig at the Shinde Government over the increasing pollution. "Uddhav Thackeray ji protected the 'Lungs of the #Mumbai' Aarey Forest. You are attacking the Lungs of the Mumbai! Not only BMC, but govt is also equally responsible for Mumbai pollution!", he said in a post on X.