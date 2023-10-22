Mumbai Weather: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies, AQI Moderate At 132; Malad & Navi Mumbai Witness Poor Air | PTI

Mumbai: City witnessed a smog-filled environment on Sunday morning just two days after witnessing clear skies. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see partly cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Sunday are likely to be between 26°C to 33°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Sunday morning was recorded at 27.2°C while the humidity was 83%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 132.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 180 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 125 AQI Moderate

Malad: 201 AQI Poor

BKC: 124 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 134 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 156 AQI Moderate

Worli: 86 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 228 AQI Poor

