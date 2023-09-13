 Pune: Third Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan In City From September 14
The primary aim of these gatherings has been to create a favorable environment for the Hindi language.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Third Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan In City From September 14 | Pixabay

With an aim to strengthen linguistic unity and promote the Hindi language, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, is hosting the 3rd Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan Conference from September 14 to 15, at the Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Balewadi in Pune.

This third conference in Pune will encompass various sessions and distinguished dignitaries will present the Rajbhasha Keerti and Rajbhasha Gaurav Awards to various Ministries, Departments, and Offices for their outstanding contributions to the implementation of Rajbhasha.

Aim to create favourable environment for the Hindi language

The primary aim of these gatherings has been to create a favorable environment for the Hindi language. The government has been actively supporting both Hindi and regional languages under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

This initiative follows a successful series of events organized by the Department of Rajabhasha, Ministry of Home Affairs, aimed at promoting Hindi language and fostering national integration. In 2019, the Home Minister expressed a desire to expand Hindi Divas celebrations beyond Delhi, and for the past two years, the department has been doing just that with remarkable success.

