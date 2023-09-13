Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Significance And All You Need To Know About This Day

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year to honour the inclusion of Hindi as one of India's official languages. On this day, various government organizations and individuals receive awards like the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and the Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar to promote the use of Hindi.

Hindi is the 3rd most spoken language in the world after English and Mandarin Chinese. The language is spoken by 600 million people across the world. Here's all you need to know about the Hindi Diwas 2023.

History

Back in 1949, India's Constituent Assembly chose September 14th to adopt Hindi as an official language, which also happened to be Beohar Rajendra Simha's 50th birthday. Simha is famous for his illustrations in the original manuscript of the Indian Constitution. This decision was later incorporated into the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950.

Inclusion In Oxford Dictionary

Do you know there are many Hindi words that have been added to the Oxford Dictionary? Check out 5 of them:

Chai

Chai, a hot beverage that unites India, is not just a popular drink in India, but across the globe. This is also part of the Oxford dictionary now. The dictionary defines chia as "a type of Indian tea made by boiling tea leaves with milk, sugar, and spices."

Jugaad

The word was added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2017. The dictionary describes the word as "a flexible approach to problem-solving that uses limited resources in an innovative way".

Dadagiri

This popularly used word was also added to the Oxford Dictionary in the same year. The Oxford dictionary translates the meaning of this word as " the act of using strength and power to frighten or hurt weaker people."

Chamcha

The word that is used so regularly in Hindi has been described by the dictionary as "a person who tries too hard to please somebody, especially somebody who is important".

Timepass

Though the word sounds English, this word is very much Hindi. The word that means,"the action of spending time doing something, especially something that has no aim or is not very useful," was added to the Oxford dictionary in 2017.

A few other words that the English dictionary picked are - Bas, Jhuggi, Funda, Nivas, Gully, Natak, Sevak, Sevika, Chup, Surya Namaskar, Desh, Diya, Bada Din among many others