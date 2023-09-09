6 Must-Read Books That Will Teach You Essential Life Skills

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2023
The author through this book teaches 'Time Management' in an entertaining, humorous, and practical way. The book rejects the futile modern obsession with 'getting everything done' which leaves us stressed and unhappy. It helps readers to construct a meaningful life by embracing rather than denying their limitations
This book contains 21 proven, practical techniques; readers can use to generate productive ideas and boost 'Problem-Solving & Creativity'
The book teaches you 'Critical Thinking' by offering methods for assessing the personalities of people we communicate with, in and out of the office - based on four personality types (Red, Blue, Green and Yellow), and provides insights into how we can adjust the way we speak and share information
This book will guide you on the path to self-mastery and self-control. It teaches you to 'Discipline' your body, and temperament to achieve long-term success
The book explains how the 'Habits' exist and how they can be changed. This book brings to life a whole new understanding of human nature and its potential for transformation and by harnessing this knowledge; we can transform our businesses, communities, and lives
This book teaches you 'Negotiation' skill. It contains nine effective principles, counterintuitive tactics and strategies that you can use to become more persuasive in both your professional and personal life
Thanks For Reading!