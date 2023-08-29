6 Must Read Books To Become Unstoppable

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
How To Talk To Anyone by Leil Lowndes reveals the secrets of successful communication in life, love, and business. It teaches you to use body language to captivate audiences and always come across as confident, credible, and charismatic wherever you are
Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki breaks the myth surrounding earning high income to become rich and instead, give valuable financial lessons
The Power Of Now: A Guide To Spiritual Enlightenment by Eckhart Tolle is based on self-reflection and presence in the moment which is presented along with simple exercises
The Power Of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life And Business by Charles Duhigg delves into the scientific breakthroughs that unveil the reasons behind the existence of habits and the methods through which they can be changed
5-Second Rule by Mel Robbins will help you discover that it takes just five seconds to become confident, break the habit of procrastination and self-doubt. Beat fear and uncertainty and share your ideas with courage
Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life by Jim Kwik shows you exactly what to do to unleash your own limitless powers
