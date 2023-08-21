Satirical Gems: 5 Must-Read Books By Harishankar Parsai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
The birth anniversary of renowned Hindi author Harishankar Parsai is on 22 August. He was noted satirist and humorist of modern Hindi literature, who wrote vyangya (satire) which described human values and nature. His work reflected his critical thinking and humorous way of describing daily life situations.
Harishankar Parsai won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1982, for his satire, 'Vikalang Shraddha Ka Daur'. The emergence of unusual time contexts and broad human values from the ordinary incidents described in this book makes it a must-read.
'Premchand Ke Phate Jute' is Harishankar Parsai's famous comic-satire story.
'Nithalle Ki Diary' is a collection of satires by Harishankar Parsai. This includes his 26 satires, in which he has targeted corruption, hypocrisy and bureaucracy in society through a character called 'Nithalla'.
'Apni Apni Bimari' is the story about the struggle to survive and the struggle to prosper.
'Do Naak Wale Log': In this book, he has narrated the reality of the social and political system. Mocking societal double standards and traditional moral principles, he consistently advocated for reason and a perspective rooted in scientific thinking.
