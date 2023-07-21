7 Books Worth Reading By Renowned American Author Ernest Hemingway

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023
Ernest Miller Hemingway (July 21, 1899– July 2, 1961) was an American novelist, short-story writer, and journalist. His economical and understated style which included his 'Iceberg Theory' had a strong influence on 20th-century fiction and many of his works are considered classics of American Literature
The Old Man And The Sea: Here Hemingway recasts, in strikingly contemporary style, the classic theme of courage in the face of defeat, of personal triumph won from loss. Written in 1952, this hugely successful novel confirmed his power and presence in the literary world and played a large part in his winning the 1954 Nobel Prize for Literature
Men Without Women: was published in 1927 and it represents some of Hemingway’s most important and compelling early writing. Pared down, gritty, and subtly expressive, these stories show the young Hemingway emerging as one of America’s finest short story writers
The Sun Also Rises: reveals Hemingway’s courageous attempt to write in a new and different way by portraying the bad and the ugly as well as the beautiful. Though The Sun Also Rises was well received by the critics, it was not well received by Hemingway’s acquaintances who saw themselves portrayed as self-indulgent, alcoholic and sexually promiscuous in his unflattering, but honest, characterizations. Nor was it well received by his mother, who said he had produced “one of the filthiest books of the year”
A Farewell To Arms: was the fictional result of Hemingway’s experiences in Italy and initiates what would become one of the most dominant themes in his novels, the confrontation of death. Though Catherine Barkley’s character seems dated to contemporary female readers, the book still demonstrates that Hemingway used what he learned in Italy to show that war brings out the best and worst in men and women
To Have and Have Not: Hemingway’s growing awareness of financial and social strata is reflected in this book
The Nick Adams Stories: This collection of short stories provides insight into the life of the young Hemingway
For Whom The Bell Tolls: Based on his experiences as a war correspondent during the Spanish Civil War, this novel contains the classic Hemingway elements- a main character demonstrating grace under pressure and a plot that combines the interest and conflicts associated with love and war
Thanks For Reading!