Pune: Swarupa Kad Deshmukh Secures Triple Gold In Southeast Asian Games Ice Speed Skating Championships

Swarupa Nachiket Kad Deshmukh achieved remarkable success at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games Short Track Ice Speed Skating event in Manila, Philippines on October 21 and 22. She secured an impressive three gold medals in the 500m, 777m, and 1000m distances, while also claiming a silver medal in the 2000m relay.

This achievement was particularly notable as eight countries participated in this fiercely competitive event. Swarupa, representing the Indian team, displayed unwavering determination, perseverance, and hard work to attain this outstanding feat. Her previous accomplishments include 3 gold medals and 1 bronze at the national level, along with 2 gold medals in the Khelo India competition. In total, she has amassed an impressive collection of 12 medals from international competitions.

Swarupa's remarkable achievements were facilitated by the invaluable guidance of Subodh Patil, a recipient of the prestigious Shiv Chhatrapati Award. Additionally, Swarupa acknowledged the unwavering support and encouragement provided by her family, including her grandfather and Bharati Cooperative Bank Chairman BB Kad, grandmother Anita Kad, father Nachiket Kad, and mother Trupti Kad, all of whom played a pivotal role in bolstering her confidence throughout her journey.

