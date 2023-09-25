 Pune: Suryadatta Sets Up Centre For Incubating Start-Ups
Suryadatta announced the launch of the Suryadatta Centre for Incubating Start-Ups for Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming to organise various monthly programmes through this initiative.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
(L to R) Snehal Navalakha, Sushama Chordiya, Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Sunil Parekh and Akshit Kushal at the press conference. |

Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadatta Education Foundation, and Sunil Parekh, international success coach, mind trainer & NLP practitioner, have emphasised the pivotal role of startups in realising the vision of a self-reliant India. They underlined that, alongside financial investment, nurturing an enabler mindset is essential for startups to succeed in tackling challenges is essential. 

These insights were shared during an event titled 'Cultivating Success: Mindset Shifts and Strategies for Assured Startup Success,' hosted by the Suryadatta Education Foundation's Suryadatta Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre of Excellence (SIICE).

New centre seeks to inspire youth towards entrepreneurship

Parekh underscored the importance of a positive mindset and effective mental management in overcoming startup challenges. He highlighted the need for clear direction and fearlessness. Chordiya discussed the rising number of startups and their potential for success rate improvement through mindset and attitude enhancement.

Chordiya said, "With over 25 years of experience, Suryadatta Educational Institute has been committed to imparting entrepreneurial education for holistic development. Many of our students are now successful business owners. The new centre, along with Sunil Parekh's guidance, seeks to inspire youth towards entrepreneurship and provide them with the necessary direction to transform their startups into thriving enterprises."

