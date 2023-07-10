Pune: Suryadatta Institute Of Health Sciences' Blood Donation Camp Draws 60 Donors

Suryadatta Institute of Health Sciences Organizes Grand Blood Donation Camp |

In celebration of National Doctor's Day, Suryadatta Institute of Health Sciences, which is run by the Suryadatta Education Foundation, organized a grand blood donation camp at Suryadatta Group Institutes in Bavdhan. The event witnessed the participation of a total of 60 donors, including students from various departments such as Physiotherapy, MBA, MCA, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff of Suryadatta.

Under the guidance of Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadatta, and Sushma Chordiya, Vice President of Suryadatta, the Suryadatta Group successfully organized the camp. The event was graced by the presence of several esteemed individuals, including Dr Seemi Rethrekar, Principal of Suryadatta College of Physiotherapy, Dr Shrikant Mhase, Dr Anjali Sharma, Dr Rucha Vaidya, Dr Madhurika Kate, Dr Ishani Gopiani, and others.

Dr Seemi Rethrekar took the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of all doctors and healthcare providers while acknowledging their vital role in society. She emphasized that doctors and healthcare providers should take pride in belonging to the esteemed service sector, which plays a crucial role in people's lives.

Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya mentioned that Suryadatta has been organizing blood donation camps on various occasions for the past two decades. A comprehensive record of blood donors, including their names, blood groups, and contact numbers, was maintained. This information was also shared with ex-students, parents, teachers, and non-teaching staff of the Suryadatta Group to facilitate availability of blood when needed. Prof Dr Chordiya stressed that donating blood is a gift of life and encouraged everyone to participate in such initiatives.

