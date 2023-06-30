Pune: Suryadatta Group Organizes Free Maha Arogya Camp

The Suryadatta Group of Institutes celebrated the birthday of Professor Dr. Sanjay Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadatta Education Foundation, by organizing a free Maha Arogya camp. More than 500 students, teachers, and non-teaching staff underwent various health tests including eye, diabetes, blood pressure, and fitness. The event also featured a grand blood donation camp with the support of Oates Blood Center, Infigo Eye Care Hospital, and Zippy Health.

During the celebration, Prof. Dr. Sanjay Chordiya was honored for his exceptional contributions. Sachin Itkar of Maharashtra Kala Prasarini Sabha praised Chordiya's ability to develop individuals and build strong relationships. Adv Mandar Joshi highlighted Chordiya's remarkable journey from Sadashiv Pethe to the university, which is a source of pride.

Expressing his gratitude, Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya acknowledged the love and support he received. He emphasized the fixed goal of the university and the importance of cooperation to achieve it. Chordiya's participation in the G-20 conference showcased Suryadatta's contribution to the vision of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India). He expressed the mission of Suryadatta Sanstha to always strive for excellence.

Prof. Chordiya also credited his wife, Sushma Chordiya, and his family for their invaluable support. He mentioned the global presence of Suryadatta students and their efforts in spreading the reputation of Suryadatta during their recent tours of England and Australia.

Chordiya is a renowned educationist, industry professional, management expert and philanthropist. With a strong commitment to delivering quality education at affordable fees, he envisions holistic development for all sections of society, fostering peace and harmony worldwide. His dedication is reflected in creating an enlightening and hygienic academic environment, spanning from Kindergarten to PG-Research levels.

Born on June 27, 1961, Dr Chordiya's educational journey began with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering (COEP), Pune. He further pursued Master's Degrees in Marketing, Human Resources, Production & Materials Management, Finance, and a PhD in Environmental Science. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he has been honored with the Honorary D.Litt Award by Theophany University, Haiti.

Known as an Indian Tech Magnet, Prof. Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya leads various industry-linked and technology projects.

