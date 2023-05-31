Pune: Dr Sanjay Chordiya honoured by IPA

Professor Dr Sanjay Chordiya, Founder President & Chairman of Suryadatta Education Foundation, was felicitated by the Pune chapter of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA). The prestigious award was presented to him by Dr Chandrakant Kokate, former president of the Pharmacy Council of India, during the prize distribution ceremony of the National Pharmacy Week. The event took place at the Suryadatta Group of Institutes' Bavdhan Campus.

Dignitaries such as Dr MD Burande, Director of Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at JSPM University, Gopal Varma, Founder Director of Everest Pharma, Dr Chandrashekhar Bambde, President of IPA Pune chapter, Dr L Satya Narayan, Secretary of IPA Pune, Professor Vijay Jagtap, Principal of MCE Society's Institute of Pharmacy, Prashant Pitaliya, Director at Suryadatta Group of Institutes, were present on this occasion. Dr Chandrakant Kokate was honored with the Surya Bhushan National Award, while Dr MD Burande and Gopal Varma received the Suryadatta Pharma Excellence Award 2023.

In the National Pharmacy Week competition, MCE Society's Institute of Pharmacy secured the first position in the Diploma category. JSPM Pharmacy Tathawade and Abhinav Education Society's College of Pharmacy secured the second rank. AISSMS College of Pharmacy won the first prize, while Sinhgad College of Pharmacy secured the second prize in the Graduation category. Bharati Vidyapeeth's Poona College of Pharmacy won the first prize in the Post-graduation category, with AISSMS College of Pharmacy securing the second prize.

Dr Chandrakant Kokate emphasized the importance of industry-academia collaboration for research, innovation, and invention, as per the new education policy. He stressed the need for students to gain practical experience and acquire industry-relevant knowledge. Dr Sanjay B Chordiya highlighted the vastness of the pharmaceutical industry and the responsibility to address the various health-related challenges. He emphasized the importance of providing students with a world-class education that promotes social awareness and holistic development.

Dr MD Burande shared his valuable experiences from the Pharma industry, while Gopal Varma provided guidance to the students. The program was skillfully compared by Bavita Agrawal and Priyanka Kandhare.

