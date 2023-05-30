Parts of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad soaked in rain for 2nd consecutive day |

Pune experienced rainfall for the second consecutive day, with heavy thunderstorm rain affecting areas such as Aundh, Baner, Pashan, Bhukum, Sunarwadi, Pirangut, Lavale, and Bhugaon on Tuesday. Moderate rain was observed in Kothrud, Gokhale Nagar, and Bavdhan.

On Monday, parts of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad were hit by a hailstorm and heavy rain, leading to disruptions and chaos in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the city and its surrounding regions will see similar rain and a thunderstorm on Tuesday too, after which the skies are expected to be clear.

Will Pune become tanker free in 2 rains ? 🤔😁



काय म्हणता पुणेकर , एक पाऊल टँकर मुक्ती कडे ? pic.twitter.com/eDqUhCDgbO — Shivam🇮🇳 (@agrawal_001) May 30, 2023

It's thundering out here😍

Again Raining ☔

Superb climate

Calls for a masala tea ☕

What say!?

🤩#PuneRains pic.twitter.com/AMnTnFvJKW — A warrior 🙏🏻🙏🏻 (@ankitasood13) May 30, 2023

Monsoon covers Andaman Sea

In other weather news, the India Meteorological Department announced today that the southwest monsoon has covered the entire Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The rain-laden current is gradually approaching India's mainland. The department stated that the monsoon has advanced into most parts of southwest India, some additional parts of southeast India, and parts of east-central Bay of Bengal. Previously, the current had remained stagnant over the south Bay of Bengal for the past week. The weather department had reiterated on Friday that the monsoon is expected to reach Kerala on June 4th.