Pune Techie Recalls Receiving Support From Sachin Tendulkar Foundation To Study At Pimpri-Chinchwad College Of Engineering

Kshitij Vaze, a techie who studied at the Pimpri-Chinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE), took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation financially supported him in pursuing his education at the institute.

Vaze wrote, “IDK if I have told y'all this before, but almost half my college fees were supported by @sachin_rt’s charitable foundation - the STF. It’s an NGO that supports meritorious applicants from weaker economic backgrounds.”

“I was eligible because of my CET score and because, well, financially, I was not in a position to start my engineering degree. To maintain my scholarship, I had to get a CGPA of 8+ throughout my degree, and well, I graduated with 8.12, meaning I was partially supported all the way till the end. Things got better since my internship started (post 6th sem) when I started earning a bit of money, which was enough to help me sustain my living expenses, but yeah, it would have been impossible without God himself helping me out,” he added.

Vaze further mentioned that he was invited for a felicitation ceremony for graduating First Class with Distinction and to meet the other scholars of the foundation. “I’m pretty sure that I am going to cry today lads,” he concluded.

He also shared a letter from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

“We are happy to inform you that Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, along with Vidhyarthi Vikas Yojana, is extending its support to you towards your education at Pimpri-Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune. Our foundation works towards building a better world for children by helping them in the areas of health, education and sports,” the letter read.

“We are glad to know you’re doing well in your studies and we hope you continue to reach greater heights. A healthy body and mind helped Sachin give his best for India and we hope the same happens to you. So, here is a small message for you from Sachin: ‘Chase your dreams. Dreams do come true,’” the letter added.