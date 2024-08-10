Pune: State's First Transgender Help-Desk Inaugurated on Kranti Day at Vishrantwadi |

On Kranti Day, the state's first transgender help-desk was inaugurated through the initiative of the Assistant Commissioner of the Social Welfare Office Pune and the Center for Advocacy and Research.

The help-desk, inaugurated by Vishal Londhe, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Pune, along with transgender representatives, is located at Babasaheb Ambedkar Social Justice Bhavan in Vishrantwadi. This initiative aims to provide transgender citizens with easy access to various social security and health schemes, as well as necessary documents, all under one roof.

Anand Bakhde, State Project Manager of the Center for Advocacy and Research, noted that the formation of the transgender board in Maharashtra was a significant milestone, with the help-desk being the next crucial step.

Official highlights importance of combating discrimination against transgender individuals

Assistant Commissioner Londhe emphasized the importance of combating discrimination against transgender individuals, highlighting that the creation of the help-desk is a significant measure by the department. The help-desk will facilitate coordination to ensure more transgender individuals obtain identity cards and access various government schemes.

Shubhangi Chowgule has been appointed to manage the help-desk, and a helpline number, 9156888360, has been established for assistance and guidance.

Pritesh Kamble from the Center for Youth Development Agency mentioned that the desk will play a pivotal role in securing rights-based documents and schemes for the transgender community. Rajendra More, Deputy Social Development Officer of Pune Municipal Corporation, announced that the Corporation has started five schemes for transgender citizens and will support the help-desk.

The inauguration event was attended by District Coordinator of Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Dr Priti Lokhande, Sandeep Kamble from Pune Municipal Corporation, George Swami of John Paul Slum Development, and transgender activists Aishwarya Pandav, Ashika Punekar, and Monika Punekar, among others.

Kadambari Shaikh, Representative of Mangalmukhi Kinnar Charitable Trust, expressed gratitude for the help-desk, stating that it will benefit more than 5,000 transgender individuals in the district.