VIDEO: Drunk SUV Driver in Pune Hits Motorbike Riders, Drives On with Bike Stuck Under Bonnet; Case Registered a Day Later |

An SUV driven by a drunk man knocked down two persons on motorbike in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township but the case was registered a day after the incident, police said on Friday.

One of the injured men was in critical condition after the accident that took place in Pimple Gurav area on Wednesday, said an official.

Dattu Lokhande (39) who was allegedly driving the SUV while drunk has been arrested. A video showed him driving on after the accident even though the motorbike was stuck under the SUV's bonnet.

Case registered late

As to why the case was not registered immediately though a police team had reached the spot soon after the accident, the official said initially the pillion rider -- who received minor injuries -- decided not to lodge a complaint as the accused's family was ready to bear the treatment expenses. But later he changed his mind.

Mankesh Chingnur, who was riding the bike, was seriously injured and undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police official said, adding that probe was on.