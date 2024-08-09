 Pune: NCP (SP) Launches 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' From Historic Shivneri Fort
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: NCP (SP) Launches 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' From Historic Shivneri Fort

Pune: NCP (SP) Launches 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' From Historic Shivneri Fort

Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil said with the yatra (inspired by Shivaji Maharaj's self-rule), they will expose the "corruption and chaos" created by the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in the state, where the assembly polls due in October

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Pune: NCP (SP) Launches 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' From Historic Shivneri Fort | X/@NCPspeaks

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Friday launched "Shiv Swarajya Yatra", kickstarting its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, a day after the ruling NCP rolled out its own mass outreach programme.

The NCP (SP)'s yatra started from the historic Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of legendary Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar tehsil of Pune district.

FPJ Shorts
ESIC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 25 Tutor Posts In Medical Disciplines
ESIC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 25 Tutor Posts In Medical Disciplines
IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A Recent Video
Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A Recent Video
Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche Lagun'
Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche Lagun'

"By taking the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Shivneri Fort, we are starting our yatra with a resolve to bring back people's government (rayateche rajya) in the state," Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil declared on the occasion.

Read Also
Good News For Pune: IIM-Nagpur To Open New Campus In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi
article-image

He said with the yatra (inspired by Shivaji Maharaj's self-rule), they will expose the "corruption and chaos" created by the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in the state, where the assembly polls due in October.

The former state minister asserted that after the Lok Sabha poll results, it was evident the people of Maharashtra are rallying behind the NCP (SP) and the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also consists of the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the MVA won 30 of the 48 seats in the state, while the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance), consisting of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP, bagged only 17.

"Our leaders, Lok Sabha MP from Shirur (in Pune district) Amol Kolhe, and other functionaries will go across the state and reach out to people," Patil said.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Accused 'Played With Judiciary' By Tampering Evidence, Says Prosecution
article-image

Meanwhile, during the launch of the yatra, NCP(SP) leaders Patil, Rohini Khadse, Kolhe and Mehboob Shaikh had a scare when the crane bucket they were in tilted dangerously in the air.

The party leaders, who were unhurt, were garlanding a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj when the incident occurred. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar kicked off the ruling NCP's 'Jan Sanman Yatra' from Dindori in Nashik district, launching his party's campaign for the assembly polls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: NCP (SP) Launches 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' From Historic Shivneri Fort

Pune: NCP (SP) Launches 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' From Historic Shivneri Fort

Nashik: Doctor’s Stolen Purse Recovered Within Hours; Mumbai Naka Police Arrest Suspect

Nashik: Doctor’s Stolen Purse Recovered Within Hours; Mumbai Naka Police Arrest Suspect

Nashik Resident Defrauded of ₹7 Lakh in Cybercrime Under Pretext of KYC Update

Nashik Resident Defrauded of ₹7 Lakh in Cybercrime Under Pretext of KYC Update

Nashik: 8 Detained in Sinnar Bike Robbery; Cash and Motorbike Seized

Nashik: 8 Detained in Sinnar Bike Robbery; Cash and Motorbike Seized

Pipeline Burst Causes Severe Water Shortage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Repairs Underway

Pipeline Burst Causes Severe Water Shortage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Repairs Underway