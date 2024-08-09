Pune: NCP (SP) Launches 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' From Historic Shivneri Fort | X/@NCPspeaks

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Friday launched "Shiv Swarajya Yatra", kickstarting its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, a day after the ruling NCP rolled out its own mass outreach programme.

The NCP (SP)'s yatra started from the historic Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of legendary Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar tehsil of Pune district.

"By taking the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Shivneri Fort, we are starting our yatra with a resolve to bring back people's government (rayateche rajya) in the state," Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil declared on the occasion.

He said with the yatra (inspired by Shivaji Maharaj's self-rule), they will expose the "corruption and chaos" created by the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in the state, where the assembly polls due in October.

The former state minister asserted that after the Lok Sabha poll results, it was evident the people of Maharashtra are rallying behind the NCP (SP) and the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also consists of the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the MVA won 30 of the 48 seats in the state, while the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance), consisting of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP, bagged only 17.

"Our leaders, Lok Sabha MP from Shirur (in Pune district) Amol Kolhe, and other functionaries will go across the state and reach out to people," Patil said.

Meanwhile, during the launch of the yatra, NCP(SP) leaders Patil, Rohini Khadse, Kolhe and Mehboob Shaikh had a scare when the crane bucket they were in tilted dangerously in the air.

The party leaders, who were unhurt, were garlanding a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj when the incident occurred. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar kicked off the ruling NCP's 'Jan Sanman Yatra' from Dindori in Nashik district, launching his party's campaign for the assembly polls.