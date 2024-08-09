 Pune Porsche Crash Case: Accused 'Played With Judiciary' By Tampering Evidence, Says Prosecution
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Porsche Crash Case: Accused 'Played With Judiciary' By Tampering Evidence, Says Prosecution

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Accused 'Played With Judiciary' By Tampering Evidence, Says Prosecution

The case pertains to the May 19 incident in which a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition, hit two IT professionals, killing them in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Pune Porsche Crash Case | Sourced

The prosecution has opposed the bail pleas of six accused in the May 19 Pune Porsche accident case and said they "played with the judicial system" by tampering with evidence.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), Shishir Hiray, argued before Additional Sessions Judge UM Mudholkar that the accused, including the parents of the juvenile involved in the accident, medical professionals, and middlemen, acted in connivance to sabotage evidence.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: 2 Kids Dance & Wave Hands At Vehicles Passing By Their Side In Indonesia
Viral Video: 2 Kids Dance & Wave Hands At Vehicles Passing By Their Side In Indonesia
BJP's Shazia Ilmi files Defamation Suit Against Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai
BJP's Shazia Ilmi files Defamation Suit Against Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai
'Was Offered ₹17,000 To Write Nice Things About OLA IPO': Brand Influencer Makes Scandalising Claim
'Was Offered ₹17,000 To Write Nice Things About OLA IPO': Brand Influencer Makes Scandalising Claim
Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: 97% Work Of Phase 1 Connecting Seepz To BKC Completed; Operations To Begin Soon
Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: 97% Work Of Phase 1 Connecting Seepz To BKC Completed; Operations To Begin Soon

The case pertains to the May 19 incident in which a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition, hit two IT professionals, killing them in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.

Read Also
Good News For Pune: IIM-Nagpur To Open New Campus In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi
article-image

During the argument, Hiray cited a Supreme Court judgement that cancelled the bail of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi in a murder case, stating that the accused would tamper with evidence if released on bail.

He emphasised that tampering with evidence hampers the right of victims to seek justice and undermines the judicial system.

Hiray said, "After the case was registered against the minor accused in the case, the accused took the entire system in their hand and tampered with key evidence crucial in the judicial proceedings and tampering with the evidence is nothing but playing with the judicial system; the same had happened in the Amarmani Tripathi vs. CBI case." The prosecution also refuted the defence's argument that IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) should be segregated, stating that it cannot be done at this stage in the case.

Read Also
Pune Video: BARTI PhD Students Warn Of Mass Immolation Over Unpaid Scholarships
article-image

Hiray also dismissed claims of a media trial leading to the arrests, asserting that the investigation is being conducted with the utmost professionalism. The SPP also informed the court that the car's speed was recorded at 110 km per hour after the airbags in the car opened once it hit the two-wheeler, indicating the vehicle was likely being driven at an even higher speed before the impact.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Go Green This Ganeshotsav: Pune Municipal Corporation Tells Citizens

Go Green This Ganeshotsav: Pune Municipal Corporation Tells Citizens

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Accused 'Played With Judiciary' By Tampering Evidence, Says Prosecution

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Accused 'Played With Judiciary' By Tampering Evidence, Says Prosecution

Good News For Pune: IIM-Nagpur To Open New Campus In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi

Good News For Pune: IIM-Nagpur To Open New Campus In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi

Swargate-Katraj Metro: Maharashtra Govt Approves Revised Financial Plan Of ₹2,954 Crore

Swargate-Katraj Metro: Maharashtra Govt Approves Revised Financial Plan Of ₹2,954 Crore

Pune's Zika Virus Tally Rises To 73

Pune's Zika Virus Tally Rises To 73