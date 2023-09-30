Pune Startup Offers Reliable Senior Care When You Can't Be There |

Pune: In today's fast-paced world, many young adults find themselves living far away from their aging parents due to work commitments. These parents, often retirees, may be dealing with various ailments and medical conditions. While the children naturally worry about their parents' well-being, they can't always be physically present to assist them with everyday tasks like grocery shopping or respond to emergencies immediately. Recognising the challenges faced by both seniors and their distant family members, a Pune-based startup called Yodda has emerged to provide reliable senior care in the absence of family members. On International Day for Older Persons, we take a closer look at this innovative startup and how it is revolutionising the way senior citizens experience care and support.

In a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Tarun Sharma, Founder and CEO of Yodda, shared the inspiration behind the venture. He explained, "The concept behind Yodda stemmed from the desire to assist elderly individuals whose children do not reside with them, often living abroad or in distant cities. In metropolitan areas, extended family structures have become increasingly rare, leaving a generation of seniors to age without familial support. We embarked on a mission to act as the responsible caregivers for these elders, offering a comprehensive range of services, from emergency response and healthcare management to food and grocery delivery, as well as bill payments."

Read Also Pune Startup Delivers Traditional Ukadiche Modaks To Your Doorstep

Sharma, who previously worked as a software professional overseas, returned to India after facing critical health issues with both of his parents, tragically resulting in their passing. Through these challenging experiences, he not only identified the shortcomings in the Indian healthcare system but also recognised the substantial care and time commitment required to care for an ailing family member. It was this realisation that gave birth to the concept of Yodda.

Explaining the process, Sharma elaborated, "We offer multiple technological solutions, including a user-friendly mobile application, integration with various smartwatches, and the use of GPS pendants. After the elderly individuals are onboarded and become part of the platform, they have the option to submit routine service requests or activate emergency responses using these tools, or even by making a simple phone call. In the event of an emergency being triggered, our Emergency Command Centre is immediately notified." He emphasised that they exclusively hire individuals with a background in the military services, as they are well-adept at handling emergency situations.

When asked about the response they've received, Sharma expressed that people not only have a strong affinity for their services but also place great trust in them. He mentioned that many users find themselves wondering how they managed before becoming part of the app. Sharma concluded by stating, "We are currently in the process of expanding to Mumbai and Hyderabad, with plans to launch in additional locations in the future."

Read Also Pune: PMC To Celebrate Wildlife Week From October 1 to 7

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)