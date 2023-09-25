Pune Startup Delivers Traditional Ukadiche Modaks To Your Doorstep |

Ganeshotsav, one of Pune's grandest and most beloved festivals, is a time for devotees to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and hearts. And what better way to celebrate this auspicious occasion than with a plate full of modaks? Although we find a variety of modak types these days, from fried modak and chocolate modak to motichoor modak and khoya modak, the traditional ukadiche modak remains a cherished favourite.

Ukadiche modaks are made from rice flour dough and filled with a sweet mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and dried fruits. Enhanced with the flavours of cardamom and a hint of nutmeg, these modaks are then steamed to perfection. The soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture combined with the rich, aromatic filling and the angelic white appearance makes these traditional modaks an all-time favourite. However, making them is not everyone's cup of tea.

Meanwhile, for the residents of Pune who may not have the means or time to prepare these modaks themselves, there's no need to fret. Three friends, Rushikesh Ade, Mayuresh Tanksale, and Kalyani Tak, have joined forces to establish a startup called Modaks Over Momos, offering ukadiche modaks delivered right to your doorstep. Tak, a professional baker, leads the setup, while Ade and Tanksale handle marketing and delivery.

Talking about their journey, Ade shared, "One day, we were discussing starting a food-based startup. With Ganeshotsav approaching, we thought of offering ukadiche modaks since even our relatives order them online. And the response was tremendous. Within the first four days of Ganeshotsav, we sold nearly 200 kg of modaks," adding, "We're feeling understaffed now due to the high volume of orders."

"Each modak weighs roughly 80 grams, and 12 modaks fit in a 1 kg package. We use Indrayani rice from Bhor, and the coconut we use is of the highest quality," he highlighted.

Ade emphasised that their service isn't limited to Ganeshotsav, stating, "The modaks will be available year-round, and we're planning to introduce more products, focusing on traditional Indian delicacies."

"Our main target audience is colleges and universities, especially students staying in hostels who can't go home during festivals. We aim to provide them with home-like food," he further said.

