Pune: Bhave Family Pays Artistic Tribute To Lord Ganesha With Replica Of Badrinath Temple For Ganeshotsav |

While Pune Mandals are known for their dekhavas in the city during Ganeshotsav, household Ganpati celebrations are no less when it comes to decorations. This year, Pune-based Bhave family showcased their devotion and artistic skills by meticulously crafting a replica of the Badrinath Temple during the Ganeshotsav celebration.

The decoration preparationbegan in August, marked by thorough research and planning to ensure an accurate representation of the temple. The family left no stone unturned, delving into historical records, architectural blueprints, and photographic documentation to ensure authenticity.

Suryakant Bhave from the family recently embarked on a spiritual journey by completing the pilgrimage of the four Nath temples, starting with Kedarnath and culminating with Badrinath on August 9. Remarkably, he managed to balance this sacred endeavour with his work commitments, thanks to the unwavering support of his daughter-in-law.

Family's evolution in craftsmanship

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, Bhave said that the tradition of elaborate decorations in the Bhave family started when he was just 9 years old. Over the years, their artistic endeavours evolved, leading to the creation of various decorations, including a lunar colony-themed piece and a replica of the Gopuram of Tirupati.

Harshal Bhave, Suryakant Bhave's son, emphasised the family's evolution in craftsmanship, utilising various materials and techniques to enhance their replicas. Their commitment to precision and attention to detail was visible in this year's decoration as well.

Ankita Bhave, Suryakant Bhave's daughter-in-law, shared in this dedication by ensuring that their creations consistently exceed expectations.

