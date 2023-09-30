 Pune: PMC To Celebrate Wildlife Week From October 1 to 7
As part of this initiative, PMC will organise a series of activities, including essay writing competition, quiz competition, etc

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday announced its plans to celebrate Wildlife Week from October 1 to October 7.

As part of this initiative, PMC will organise a series of activities, including essay writing competition, quiz competition, rangoli competition, best out of waste competition, street play competition, and photography competition, targeting both students and citizens alike.

These events will take place at PMC's Indradhanushya Environment Education & Citizenship Centre, situated in front of the Sachin Tendulkar Jogging Track in Rajendranagar, Navi Peth.

