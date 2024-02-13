Pune: SPPU Honours Krishnakumar Goyal With Jeevan Sadhana Gaurav Award |

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Krishnakumar Goyal was recently honoured with the prestigious Jeevan Sadhana Gaurav Award by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar presented him with the university's shawl, a statue of Savitribai Phule, and a certificate. The award recognises individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the social and educational sectors.

During the event, Goyal expressed his gratitude to his parents, colleagues, and associates for their support. Reflecting on his journey, he shared insights from his recent biography, highlighting his unwavering dedication to quality work even at the age of 70, often putting in 12 to 14 hours of work daily.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasised the importance of dialogue in fostering harmony and resolving conflicts. He underscored the significance of effective communication in promoting cooperation and reducing tensions among people.

The event was graced by the presence of former President Pratibha Patil, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi, and Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar, among others.