Pune District Intensifies Preparations for Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pune district is intensifying its preparations to ensure a robust voter turnout. The newly appointed Collector Dr Suhas Diwase addressed a gathering of coordinating officers at the Collectorate on Monday and stressed the importance of proper coordination and communication among officers and employees to effectively carry out election-related duties.

Diwase emphasised adherence to the standards set by the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding Lok Sabha elections. He underscored the necessity of translating these standards into simple language for universal comprehension and urged strict compliance from all stakeholders. Recognising the significance of thorough training during the election period, Diwase called for meticulous preparation to ensure officers and employees are well-versed in the election procedures and requirements. A pivotal aspect of the preparations involves joint training sessions for police personnel focussing on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) security.

Topics covered include adherence to the code of conduct, handling violations, managing potential violence, obtaining various permits, implementing security measures such as video surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and webcasting.

Diwase highlighted the need for tailored initiatives targeting youth and women to bolster participation. Strategies include leveraging social media for public awareness campaigns and collaborating with local voluntary organisations. EVM security measures were also emphasised. He urged to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, CCTV surveillance, meticulous record-keeping, and effective transportation logistics, including vehicle GPS tracking and parking arrangements. To mitigate potential election-related risks, a comprehensive plan is being devised by the coordination room, ensuring adherence to the prescribed format provided by the ECI for information submission.

Additionally, micro inspectors will be appointed to oversee various aspects of the electoral process. Diwase reiterated the importance of strict adherence to election-related instructions, particularly in identifying sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations based on past and anticipated election dynamics. Furthermore, he emphasised the necessity of addressing challenges encountered during previous elections to streamline the process and enhance efficiency. During the meeting, Diwase conducted a thorough review of various election-related matters, including the appointment of officials, election training initiatives, procurement of election materials and stationery, vehicle acquisition and planning, computerisation efforts, EVM management, adherence to the model code of conduct, election expenditure management, law and order considerations, and media management strategies.