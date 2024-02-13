Pune Crime: Jejuri Police Nab Gang Involved In Jersey Cow Theft

Reprsentative Image | Unsplash

The Jejuri Police have apprehended a gang responsible for the theft of two Jersey cows valued at ₹1.25 lakh from a farmer in Shivari village along the Jejuri-Saswad road, an official stated on Tuesday.

According to the official, farmer Prashant Shankar Limbhore, a resident of Shivari, Purandar, filed a complaint regarding the incident. In connection with the case, Sagar Ashok Golande (34, resident of Golandewadi, Baramati), Ravindra Thaksen Raite (29, resident of Gunavare, Phaltan), and Ganesh Shankar Bhosale (24, resident of Mathachiwadi, Phaltan) were arrested.

"The theft occurred after a bullock cart race was organised in Shivari on October 18 last year. Accused Raite, who participated in the race with his bullock cart, along with his associate Golande, observed Limbhore's two cows. Subsequently, Golande, Raite, and Bhosale executed the theft using a tempo two days later. The stolen cows were then sold in Phaltan and Baramati areas with Bhosale's assistance," the official explained.

"Limbhore had insured the cows, and they were tagged with grant numbers. Upon discovering the theft, he promptly notified the Veterinary Officer. The officer identified that the tag of one cow was transferred to a relative of the accused. Consequently, the incident was reported to the Jejuri Police and Limbhore," he added.