Pune: Southern Command Celebrates 77th Infantry Day

On the occasion of the 77th Infantry Day, Lieutenant General AK Singh, the GOC-in-C of Southern Command, paid a solemn tribute to the courageous infantrymen who sacrificed their lives for our nation. This heartfelt homage was offered at the Southern Command War Memorial in Pune, in the presence of both active and retired members of the infantry.

In his message, Lt Gen AK Singh praised the infantrymen for their unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit, particularly when serving in challenging conditions. He urged all ranks of the infantry to draw inspiration from the heroic deeds of these brave individuals and to remain steadfast in their commitment to defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country.

Infantry Day is celebrated annually to commemorate the landing of the first battalion of the Sikh regiment at Srinagar airfield on October 27, 1947. This historic action was taken to protect the people of Jammu & Kashmir from the Pakistani Kabaili Raiders, aided by the Pakistan Army, thwarting Pakistan's plans to occupy the region.

Infantry, often referred to as the "Queen of the Battle," boasts a history as old as humanity's first wars. Since independence, the infantry has played a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty. Whether in the wars of 1962 with China, 1947-48 with Pakistan, 1965, 1971, or the 1999 Kargil conflict, the contribution of the infantry to victory in these significant wars is unparalleled.

In addition to these conflicts, the infantry has been involved in continuous counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in the north and northeast, as well as operations such as Operation Blue Star and Operation Rakshak in Punjab, Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, and more recently, Operation Snow Leopard in eastern Ladakh. These operations stand as testaments to the infantry's professionalism and unwavering commitment, ultimately leading to their success.

