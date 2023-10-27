 Pune: Southern Command Celebrates 77th Infantry Day
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Southern Command Celebrates 77th Infantry Day

Pune: Southern Command Celebrates 77th Infantry Day

Infantry Day is celebrated annually to commemorate the landing of the first battalion of the Sikh regiment at Srinagar airfield on October 27, 1947

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Southern Command Celebrates 77th Infantry Day |

On the occasion of the 77th Infantry Day, Lieutenant General AK Singh, the GOC-in-C of Southern Command, paid a solemn tribute to the courageous infantrymen who sacrificed their lives for our nation. This heartfelt homage was offered at the Southern Command War Memorial in Pune, in the presence of both active and retired members of the infantry.

In his message, Lt Gen AK Singh praised the infantrymen for their unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit, particularly when serving in challenging conditions. He urged all ranks of the infantry to draw inspiration from the heroic deeds of these brave individuals and to remain steadfast in their commitment to defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country.

Read Also
MHADA Pune Extends Application Deadline To October 30; 5863 Flats In Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad,...
article-image

Infantry Day is celebrated annually to commemorate the landing of the first battalion of the Sikh regiment at Srinagar airfield on October 27, 1947. This historic action was taken to protect the people of Jammu & Kashmir from the Pakistani Kabaili Raiders, aided by the Pakistan Army, thwarting Pakistan's plans to occupy the region.

Infantry, often referred to as the "Queen of the Battle," boasts a history as old as humanity's first wars. Since independence, the infantry has played a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty. Whether in the wars of 1962 with China, 1947-48 with Pakistan, 1965, 1971, or the 1999 Kargil conflict, the contribution of the infantry to victory in these significant wars is unparalleled.

In addition to these conflicts, the infantry has been involved in continuous counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in the north and northeast, as well as operations such as Operation Blue Star and Operation Rakshak in Punjab, Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, and more recently, Operation Snow Leopard in eastern Ladakh. These operations stand as testaments to the infantry's professionalism and unwavering commitment, ultimately leading to their success.

Read Also
Pune: Growing Concerns Over Eve-Teasing Prompt Calls For Increased Police Patrolling In Khadki...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Youth Steal Mobiles To Impress Girlfriends By Showcasing Different Devices Each Time, Caught...

Pune: Youth Steal Mobiles To Impress Girlfriends By Showcasing Different Devices Each Time, Caught...

Major Internal Reshuffle In Pimpri Chinchwad City Police

Major Internal Reshuffle In Pimpri Chinchwad City Police

Pune Gears Up For Harrdy Sandhu's Live Performance on December 20

Pune Gears Up For Harrdy Sandhu's Live Performance on December 20

Maratha Reservation: After Baramati, Now Junnar Joins Chain Hunger Strike

Maratha Reservation: After Baramati, Now Junnar Joins Chain Hunger Strike

Pune: MIT WPU And ICAI Join Hands To Augment Accounting And Finance Education

Pune: MIT WPU And ICAI Join Hands To Augment Accounting And Finance Education