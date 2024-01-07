Pune Socialist Meet Calls For United Front Ahead Of Polls |

At a state-level meeting of socialists in Pune, the imperative of championing socialist ideology to safeguard the nation's democracy and constitution took centre stage along with calls for a united front for polls.

Participants highlighted the urgency to address issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, and the oppression of Dalits and minorities. The meeting, held on Saturday, underscored the importance of a unified stance among major parties within the INDIA Alliance.

Speakers, including Dr. Kumar Saptarshi and Subhash Vare, advocated for the active promotion of socialist thinking in elections, with the primary objective of removing the current BJP government from power.

Dr. Kumar Saptarshi, a prominent Gandhian leader and President of Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, stressed that Maharashtra has been a bastion of progressive thought for the nation, with deep-rooted socialist ideals. He emphasized that if socialist ideals permeate the grassroots, it can lead to a change in power dynamics in Maharashtra.

Expressing concern over the perceived erosion of democracy in the country, Saptarshi asserted that an undeclared emergency is in effect due to the central government. Consequently, he urged all socialist workers to channel their efforts into the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the primary goal of removing the BJP government from power.

Former chief of Rashtra Seva Dal, Subhash Vare, underscored that the demand for socialist thinking extends beyond Maharashtra, emphasizing its nationwide necessity. He stressed the crucial role of all Samajwadi Party workers in actively participating in elections, ranging from Panchayat to Lok Sabha. Vare highlighted the urgency of this engagement, urging them to fervently strive to oust the BJP government, which, according to him, poses a threat to democracy in the country.