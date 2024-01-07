Pune: MP Supriya Sule Appeals to Defence Minister Over Alleged Denial Of NOCs To Villagers By NDA | Twitter

Baramati MP Supriya Sule has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address the ongoing issue where the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune has been consistently denying No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for construction work within 100 meters of the NDA premises since 2019.

Sule, who had previously written a letter to Singh regarding this matter, emphasized the circular issued on 25/10/2016 by the Additional Director General of Defense Estate. The circular specifies that NOCs should be granted for construction purposes for areas located at a distance of 10 meters from the wall of the National Defense Estate. However, despite this guideline, residents claim that the required NOCs are not being issued by NDA authorities.

The affected residents, hailing from areas such as Mauje Shivane, Kondhave Dhavde, Kopare, Uttamnagar, and Kudaje, had been previously directed to procure NOCs from the NDA for their construction projects. The lack of a uniform policy for granting NOCs has been highlighted by the residents, Sule noted.