Pune: SIFF Observes Day Condemning 'False Cases' Filed Against Men By Women

The Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), a men's rights NGO, observed #FalseCaseDay on March 8 through social media, with activists displaying placards in various locations across Pune and other cities in the country.

Sagar Gunthal, SIFF Maharashtra Counsellor, explained to The Free Press Journal, "SIFF has initiated a campaign designating March 8 as #FalseCaseDay. This is due to the presence of women-centric laws in India that are entirely anti-men. These laws are frequently misused by women to extract more alimony or maintenance and unjustly incarcerate men."

Gunthal highlighted the issue of the judicial system's leniency towards women filing false cases, stating, "The judiciary does not penalise women who file false cases." Consequently, SIFF activists have taken to social media to raise awareness, receiving positive responses from the public. Gunthal emphasised, "This indicates that the number of false cases may rise if courts fail to penalise women who file them."

He elaborated on the objectives of the #FalseCaseDay campaign, stating, "This nationwide campaign aims to educate Indian citizens about false allegations made by women and their detrimental impact on the personal and professional lives of men. It also aims to provide support to vulnerable men to prevent them from succumbing to suicidal thoughts."

Gunthal also issued a warning, stating that SIFF activists would resort to strikes if the police fail to conduct thorough investigations before registering FIRs against men accused by women. Additionally, the NGO demands that the judiciary demonstrate equal empathy towards both men and women and appoint visiting psychologists and psychiatrists to mitigate the mental health crisis faced by litigants. They also advocate for the establishment of a special commission to address the escalating suicide rate of men in India.