Pune: Former India Today Journalist Pankaj Khelkar Passes Away At 54; Condolences Flood In |

Former India Today journalist Pankaj Khelkar, who served as the Associate Editor of the Pune Bureau, passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 54. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.

Khelkar pursued television journalism at the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication in 1995. He began his career with the TV Today Group as a stringer in 1997 and later became a correspondent for the group. Before venturing into journalism, Khelkar had a background in photography.

Condolences poured in on social media.

"Sad news to share: Pankaj Khelkar, India Today’s very fine Pune based correspondent is no more. Pankaj had a rare gift of calmness and empathy, qualities that reflected in his stories. He not only covered politics of western Maharashtra but also did many human interest stories . A true newsman with a nose for stories, he will be much missed. RIP.. Om Shanti," wrote senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

"Shocked to the core at the sudden passing of senior journalist and my colleague Pankaj Khelkar. Om Shanti. Go well, my friend," wrote historian and author Dhaval Kulkarni.

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole expressed his grief, saying,, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Senior Journalist and Reporter Pankaj Khelkar @Pkhelkarji. May God give strength to his family members to bear this irreparable loss."

"Extremely saddened by the devastating news of the passing away of Pankaj Khelkar. Had met him in Pune just a few weeks ago where he & I did a small interview. We grew up in Pune looking at him pursue his journalism with immense passion & integrity It is a great loss to all of us. May his family & friends have the strength to deal with this loss," wrote BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.