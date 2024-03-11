 Will Devendra Fadnavis Contest Lok Sabha Elections From Pune? Here's What He Said
Will Devendra Fadnavis Contest Lok Sabha Elections From Pune? Here's What He Said

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Girish Bapat clinched the seat by defeating Mohan Joshi of the Congress

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Speculations arose that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis might contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Pune, considering the absence of a credible face for the saffron party in the city.

However, Fadnavis dismissed these rumors, affirming that he has no intention of contesting from Pune. During an event held in the city on Saturday, he stated, "I often visit Pune as it is close to Mumbai. However, I will not be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Pune."

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar clarified that Fadnavis was never in contention for the seat, but several aspirants within the party are vying for it. Among the frontrunners from the BJP for the Pune Lok Sabha seat are Sunil Deodhar, Murlidhar Mohol, Jagdish Mulik, and Sanjay Kakade.

"The decision on the candidate for the Pune seat will likely be made by March 13 or before March 15. We are eagerly awaiting the final decision. Whoever is nominated, we will exert all efforts to ensure their victory," Khardekar remarked.

He added that the Pune seat has become a stronghold for the BJP, attributing this to the party's comprehensive development initiatives in the region. "The BJP has propelled Pune's progress on all fronts. Hence, we are confident that whoever is fielded by the party will receive substantial support from the people," he asserted.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Girish Bapat clinched the seat by defeating Mohan Joshi of the Congress. Traditionally a Congress stronghold, Pune has witnessed the BJP's ascendancy in the last two elections, securing victories with significant margins.

