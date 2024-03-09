Pune: India To Be 3rd Biggest Economy In Modi Government 3.0: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday shared a broad roadmap for Centre's Viksit Bharat 2047 ambition and stated that the nation is set to become world's third largest economy, sooner than later.

"India has already become fifth largest economy in the world. In the third term of Modi government, the country will grow further and become third largest economy," Fadnavis said, addressing the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors programme in Pune. He said that country has been witnessing swift growth and transformational changes in all sectors ranging from farmers welfare to telecom penetration to technology upgradation and all this has laid a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"India has potential to become third largest economy of the world by 2027," Fadnavis told the audience amid loud applause. Senior BJP leader pointed out that India has begun its journey and march towards the Mission 2047 and with its goals and objectives firmly in place, the nation's growth trajectory has already left its contemporaries unnerved. Counting the achievements of Modi government, Fadnavis said: "In past 5 years, more than 25 crore have been lifted out of poverty line. Small and medium scale industries are mushrooming on back of business-friendly environment while the country is continuously rising the charts of growth and prosperity. All global bodies are today recognizing India's growing stature."

Also invoking the Maratha pride during speech, he said that Maharashtra remains a powerhouse and will continue to power the dream of PM Modi. Shedding light on the origin of Viksit Bharat 2047 starget, he said that India's 'missile man' and former President Abdul Kalam first envisaged this dream and it got the right direction, after Modi government came to power in 2014. "Plethora of public schemes, launched in Modi govt 1.0 and 2.0 have brought immense changes to people's lives while Modi'nomics has set in motion a growth trajectory that has been on a continuous uptrend," said former Maharashtra CM.

At the Viksit Bharat event, Fadnavis also berated the previous Congress regimes for compromising with nation's growth and exhorted the people to be part of Centre's ambitious Viksit Bharat initiative. He said that nation will see new heights of success and prosperity with the combined effort of 140 crore Indians. For the uninitiated, host of ministers and top BJP leaders are engaging with public to encourage and inspire them to be part of India growth story by becoming 'Viksit Bharat Ambassadors'. Earlier, PM Modi had also made an appeal to the citizens to join this and make the Viksit Bharat 2047 dream a people-driven movement.