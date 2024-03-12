Pune: PMPML Bus Stops Face Deterioration, Igniting Concerns Over Passenger Comfort And Safety |

The deteriorating condition of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stands across the city has raised concerns among commuters and social activists. Punekars allege that despite the Pune Municipal Corporation's claim to support public transportation, the lack of maintenance reflects a disregard for commuters' comfort and safety.

Many bus stops lack seating, shelters, or even basic structural integrity, exposing passengers, including vulnerable groups like women and senior citizens, to significant discomfort and safety risks.

However, the authorities have stated that efforts are underway to renovate and construct new shelters.

Harshad Abhyankar, Director of Save Pune Traffic Movement, emphasised that although PMC's senior officers claim to support public transportation, the sorry state of PMPML bus stops and shelters proves otherwise.

"PMC must urgently focus on improving PMPML since the Metro alone is not going to solve Pune's traffic woes for at least two more generations. Civic body wants to spend money on more flyovers, even though they may not be in our Comprehensive Mobility Plan," he added.

Punekars speak up

Girish Rangole, a resident of Karve Nagar who regularly travels by bus, highlighted the need for strengthening PMPML services. He emphasised the necessity of increasing the frequency of buses and providing proper seating arrangements at bus stops. Some bus stops have broken shelters, while others lack roofs or walls, causing discomfort for women, sick individuals, pregnant women, and senior citizens, he added.

Pratiksha Dhawale, a student, expressed concern about several bus stops lacking seating arrangements and shelters, often consisting only of boards. Some stops are in such poor condition that they could collapse at any moment, she added.

Sanjay Kolte, Chief Managing Director of PMPML, stated that necessary steps are being taken to renovate shelters where needed. "Additionally, plans are underway to set up 300 new shelters on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. The approval for an additional 200 shelters is pending, aiming to construct a total of 500 new shelters. Bidding processes have been initiated for necessary repairs, with agencies contracted for the work," he added.