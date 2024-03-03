Turning Wrenched Buses To New: The Remarkable Journey Of Manchi Nitin Sheshnarayan At Pune's PMPML (PHOTOS)

Turning Wrenched Buses To New: The Remarkable Journey Of Manchi Nitin Sheshnarayan At Pune's PMPML |

Manchi Nitin Sheshnarayan, an Assistant Body Fitter at Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), isn't your typical mechanic – he's an artist in grease-stained overalls. Transforming scrap into vibrant masterpieces, Manchi's journey from bus cleaner to creative maven is a testament to passion and persistence.

Growing up in Pune, he discovered his love for art at a young age during his academic years.

In 2005, Manchi was selected and employed at PMPML as a cleaner under the Mechanical department, primarily responsible for washing buses. His entry into PMPML was necessitated by the unfortunate demise of his father due to Brain Hemorrhage and Blood pressure illness. Manchi's father had served as a bus conductor in the PMPML department.

His talent and resourcefulness soon caught the attention of his superiors, leading to his promotion as an Assistant Body Fitter. Armed with little more than scrap metal and a vision, Manchi set out to breathe new life into damaged, accidental, and burnt buses, infusing them with his unique blend of creativity and craftsmanship.

Manchi's artistic journey began in his teenage years when he worked as a designer in multiple boutiques. His sketches and paintings were appreciated in Navin Hind School, where they adorned the notice board. In his spare time, he engaged in mural painting, adorning the walls of the city with evocative artwork. His learning about chemicals and paintings in the field further fueled his passion.

While new buses introduced plastic or fiber bumpers in 2007, Manchi continued his passion as a molding man during his working hours from 8 am to 4:30pm in PMPML's central workshop at Swargate. The remaining hours of the day were dedicated to mural painting. Manchi wholeheartedly invested his efforts in creating and molding bus accessories to enhance their appearance and comfort for passengers.

Old buses become new here

The workshop at Swargate became the hub for fixing damaged fiber body parts. Manchi's skilful approach allowed the workshop to mould the same structure as new ones, eliminating the need to purchase new parts such as dashboards, bonnets, or bumpers. Even burnt buses, a major challenge, were repaired and transformed into seemingly new buses.

He wants to explore opportunities in design field

Manchi expressed his desire to explore the automobile industry and work with other car companies such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes, and Mahindra if given the opportunity. However, he emphasised his commitment to PMPML, acknowledging the organisation as more than just a workplace. For him, PMPML is a sanctuary of opportunity and support that provides a platform to showcase his skills.

He highlighted that PMPML played a crucial role in supporting him and his family during challenging times. While achieving name, fame, and money are possible, Manchi remains steadfast in his dedication to PMPML. His aspiration is to contribute further to developing PMPML bus accessories, creating safe and comfortable buses for passengers.

Last year, Manchi created a mini-bus using scrap, which was exhibited at Swargate chowk to raise awareness about his unique talent.

Despite his retirement approaching, Manchi plans to continue following his hobby of mural painting with honesty and dedication. He shared that he has received numerous mural painting projects from other states, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Rajasthan.