Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Felicitates 30 PMC Sanitation Workers |

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day on May 1, India’s first Ganpati mandal, the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, felicitated 30 sanitation workers from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Sanitation workers work round the clock to keep the city clean and beautiful. Considering their contribution, the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust organised the felicitation programme.

Read Also Pune: Army Chief Manoj Pande To Be Reviewing Officer For Passing Out Parade Of 146th NDA Course

Dr Abhijit Sonawane and Dr Manisha Sonawane were also honoured for their social work. Dr Abhijit Sonawane treats the destitute and beggars for free during their illness. He also helps them set up small businesses to become financially independent.

PMC Sanitation Workers Department Senior Health Inspector Ashok Badgar and Gadgil School Supervisor Laxman Chavan thanked the trust for the felicitation of the workers. The Jijamata Kothi sanitation supervisor and all office-bearers and members of the trust were present.

Punit Balan, Trustee, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, said, "Sanitation workers consistently provide health services to citizens throughout the year. It is, in fact, an honour for the trust to have the opportunity to felicitate them. Sanitation workers play an important role in keeping the city clean, and the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust will always stand behind them."