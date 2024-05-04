WATCH: VBA's Pune Lok Sabha Candidate Vasant More Cleans Rajiv Gandhi's Statue, Shares Video | Video Screengrabs

Vasant More, the candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening, wherein he was seen cleaning a statue of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Watch Video:

In the video, More was first seen washing the statue with water using a pipe and then drying it with a cloth. He captioned the video, "I had some free time in the afternoon so I cleaned the statue of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the father of the real modern revolution of the country."

More recently quit the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and declared he would contest the Lok Sabha elections at any cost. He attempted to secure a Congress ticket and met with NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar as well as Maratha activist Manoj Jarange. The MVA was in talks with the VBA regarding its inclusion in the alliance against the NDA, but it did not materialise. Subsequently, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar declared More as the party's candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

More is competing against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Murlidhar Mohol and Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

Pune is scheduled to vote on May 13.