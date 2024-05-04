 WATCH: VBA's Pune Lok Sabha Candidate Vasant More Cleans Rajiv Gandhi's Statue, Shares Video
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH: VBA's Pune Lok Sabha Candidate Vasant More Cleans Rajiv Gandhi's Statue, Shares Video

WATCH: VBA's Pune Lok Sabha Candidate Vasant More Cleans Rajiv Gandhi's Statue, Shares Video

Pune is scheduled to vote on May 13

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: VBA's Pune Lok Sabha Candidate Vasant More Cleans Rajiv Gandhi's Statue, Shares Video | Video Screengrabs

Vasant More, the candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening, wherein he was seen cleaning a statue of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Watch Video:

In the video, More was first seen washing the statue with water using a pipe and then drying it with a cloth. He captioned the video, "I had some free time in the afternoon so I cleaned the statue of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the father of the real modern revolution of the country."

Read Also
Pune: Army Chief Manoj Pande To Be Reviewing Officer For Passing Out Parade Of 146th NDA Course
article-image

More recently quit the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and declared he would contest the Lok Sabha elections at any cost. He attempted to secure a Congress ticket and met with NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar as well as Maratha activist Manoj Jarange. The MVA was in talks with the VBA regarding its inclusion in the alliance against the NDA, but it did not materialise. Subsequently, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar declared More as the party's candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

More is competing against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Murlidhar Mohol and Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

Read Also
Pune: NCP(SP) 'Supporters' Beat Up Lawyer In Baramati; FIR Lodged
article-image

Pune is scheduled to vote on May 13.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 9 Injured After MSRTC Bus Overturns In Ajanta Ghat In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar...

Maharashtra: 9 Injured After MSRTC Bus Overturns In Ajanta Ghat In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar...

VIDEO: Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Life Of 3-Year-Old In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

VIDEO: Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Life Of 3-Year-Old In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra: Jalna Village Women, Children Forced Into Daily Water Quest

Maharashtra: Jalna Village Women, Children Forced Into Daily Water Quest

Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Felicitates 30 PMC Sanitation Workers

Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Felicitates 30 PMC Sanitation Workers

Pune: Underpass Connecting Keshav Nagar And Amanora Park Town To Be Inaugurated Post-Elections

Pune: Underpass Connecting Keshav Nagar And Amanora Park Town To Be Inaugurated Post-Elections