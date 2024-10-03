 Pune Shocker: Man Rapes 11-Year-Old Daughter After Showing Obscene Videos, Arrested
The incident came to light after the authorities of the school, where the girl studies, learnt about the sexual assault on the minor

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Pune Shocker: Man Rapes 11-Year-Old Daughter After Showing Obscene Videos, Arrested | Representational Image

The Pune police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter, an official said on Thursday.

Police said the incident came to light after the authorities of the school, where the girl studies, learnt about the sexual assault on the minor.

The school principal approached the police and a rape case was registered against the father under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested on Wednesday.

"The accused used to show obscene videos to his daughter and had allegedly raped her," said an official from Warje police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3 ) Sambhaji Kadam said the accused was produced in a court on Wednesday and was remanded in police custody for four days.

