Pune Shocker: School Van Driver Held For Sexually Assaulting Two Six-Year-Old Girl Students

Representative Image

Police have arrested the driver of a school van for allegedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old girl students in Pune, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on September 30 on board the van when the schoolgirls were returning home after attending the school in the Wanwadi area of the city, he said.

Maharashtra: Two minor girls were sexually assaulted in a moving school bus by its driver in Pune on 30th September. A case under BNS section 64,65 (2) and relevant sections of the POSCO act has been registered against the 45-year-old school bus driver at Wanwadi police station… — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2024

"The accused allegedly touched the private parts of both the victims when they were returning home from the school. One of the girl students later narrated the incident to her mother, who then informed the school authorities," the official from the Wanwadi police station said.

A police complaint was then lodged and the accused driver, identified as Sanjay Reddy, was booked and arrested under sections 64 (punishment for rape) and 65 (2) (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Badlapur incident:

In August, a sweeper allegedly sexually assaulted two four-year-old girls in a school at Badlapur in Thane district, sparking massive protests. The accused, Akshay Shinde, was later arrested. He was killed in an alleged shoot-out with police on September 23.